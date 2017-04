‘Cabaret’ takes you through decades in new musical revue

Following the popularity of their raunchy “Harvester Cabaret” last year, the Harvester Theatre Company is returning with a jukebox-themed spin.

Directed by Mara Bim, the second annual “Harvester Cabaret Musical Revue” takes the audience through decades of popular music from the 1950s to the 2000s on April 20.

Despite the lack of lingerie in this year’s theme, the cast is confident it will be as successful. Here’s a spotlight on the cast and songs.

—Compiled by David Silva

Check out our gallery below: