Elections+open+for+Student+Government+Association

All positions are open in the ongoing SGA election. Students can vote on Sharepoint using the link provided: SGA Ballot.

Elections run from Sept. 18 until Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. Results will be announced Sept. 26.

Every running Eastfield student is uncontested, which SGA Advisor Kelly Sonnanstine says is common in “a democracy with new positions.” Several positions across campus were instituted following a constitution revision last summer.

President

Marketing major Abigail Gene McGee’s primary campaign promise is promoting the community at Eastfield by increasing student engagement and supporting clubs.

“I want to be able to make a place that’s safe and welcoming,” McGee said. “There are times where I walk into Eastfield and see someone in a corner with headphones. Sure, they might want to be alone, but sometimes they’re just asking for someone to say hello.”

McGee promises to increase the frequency of club fairs. She also pledges to streamline the club creation process by minimizing the paperwork required.

As the founder and current president of the Dungeons & Dragons club, McGee brought the club into the limelight, an experience she expressed applying to SGA.

“My club started up from nothing,” McGee said. “I feel as though I can help [SGA] grow.”

Vice President

Although being the president isn’t her cup of tea, Biology major Chioma Nwaji expressed an interest in using her role to support her peers in SGA, let alone Eastfield. She is no stranger to working with others thanks to her volunteering experience.

“You can still do a lot,” Nwaji said. “I’d like to dip my feet into the water and vice president is a good position for that.”

As a freshman, Nwaji looks forward to getting to know Eastfield’s student body if elected.

“I’d like to do all I can to help and support [students’] time here,” Nwaji said.

Eastfield Senator at Large for Community

Political Science major William Rippetoe is currently running for student representative. His promise involves raising student awareness and engagement with SGA.

“I’m willing to speak for students – that’s the reason I’m running for this position,” Rippetoe said. “I want to be your voice inside the student government.

According to Rippetoe, a lack of opponents gave him more reason to run the role of Eastfield Senator at Large for Community.

“A government cannot exist without the governed,” Rippetoe said, a statement he centers his campaign around.

“It’s better to have someone doing the job to the best of their ability, rather than nobody at all,” Rippetoe said.

Student politics is a novel experience for Rippetoe, but he views it as an opportunity for growth.

Eastfield Senator at Large Workforce and Advancement

Towa Olivier pledges fostering an inclusive campus community at Eastfield. Being an active representative for students is what draws her to the role.

“I’ll work tirelessly to ensure your voice is heard in shaping our college’s future,” Olivier said.

Like the previous candidates, she also wants to support the campus community and how students engage with it.