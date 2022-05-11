Knight dedicates career to helping others succeed

Rubber models of organs and human structures fill the science lab’s counters to its edges. Each model contains a treasure trove of anatomical information, impossible to memorize within a lifetime.

Anatomy professor Carl Knight points to a diagram containing a kaleidoscope of cellular structures. Students scratch their heads to the unintelligible names of proteins. Others lay down on their hands, half-asleep, like they’ve given up on learning.

Knight looks away from the diagram, then asks, “Does everyone understand?”

Some students shake their heads, prompting Knight to give a lecture simplifying the complicated structures. As if Knight cast a spell, his students begin scribbling in their notebooks, suddenly engaged with the lesson.

“If you don’t break your cells down, you’re in trouble,” Knight said, walking away from the board to personally work with each student on the lesson.

Since the beginning of his 52-year tenure at Eastfield, Knight has taken a mentorship approach with his students. He’s inspired several of them to advance their careers and become medical pioneers in their respective field.

“My students have done pretty well,” Knight said. “My dentist and doctor are my students.”

Since 1970, Knight has taught the same anatomy and physiology classes at Eastfield. He performs every lesson and demonstration with ease, a practice perfected by memory.

Knight prefers to have few students. Flexible office hours and lesson structure allow Knight to sit down with each one.

“The big secret is you spend a lot of time with your students and show them how to study,” Knight said.

Knight credits his students’ success to having a teacher to rely on for academic assistance.

An Lu is one of many students who sat down with Knight when she struggled with his class. She came to Eastfield lacking English skills and direction.

Despite the language barrier, Knight helped Lu become an award-winning pulmonary and critical care provider at UT Southwestern in Dallas.

“[Knight] helped steer me in the right direction.” Lu said. “Without [Knight], I wouldn’t have the opportunity to be here today.”

Knight assisted Lu with her application and scholarships for medical school. After Lu’s graduation, Knight helped Lu secure a career by writing a letter of recommendation to UT Southwestern.

“I’m happy with my career, and not a lot of people can say that,” Lu said.

A major component of Lu’s academic success was being named for a scholarship from the National Science Foundation, securing a full ride through medical school.

The scholarship was part of a $1.8 million grant from the National Science Foundation, secured through a recommendation letter authored by Knight.

Jessica Gonzalez, the lead for Eastfield’s STEM Research Program, manages a science department built and funded by the grant where science students can operate thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment.

“Knight was the vision behind writing the $1.8 million grant,” Gonzalez said. “He was able to set this lab up.”

Gonzalez is one of Knight’s former students. Like Lu, Gonzalez didn’t know what to study. Initially, she considered majoring in dance.

During one of her exams, Gonzalez forgot to get a scantron. Her search led her to Knight’s office. He gave her a scantron and topics to discuss.

“[Knight] told me about his anatomy class, he told me about his pre-med students, and told me to keep taking classes,” Gonzales said. “He was the first person that really spoke to me in college.”

After enrolling in Knight’s class, Gonzalez discovered a passion for science and microbiology, prompting her to graduate with a science degree.

“[Knight] became my mentor,” Gonzalez said. “He’s mentored several students beyond taking his class, and that’s what makes him so special.”

Gonzalez came back to Eastfield after Knight recommended her for a lab position. After the consolidation Gonzalez was promoted to the program lead.

Like his own students, Knight frequently moved between academic options, unable to decide how to advance his career.

“I was going to be a veterinarian,” Knight said. “I started when I was 11 — I raised parakeets. I went to [Michigan State University] to become [a veterinarian] and that didn’t work out for me.”

Knight started his teaching career in 1970 at Michigan State University as an anatomy professor. He also published research on poultry and avian science.

Eventually Knight connected with Jan LeCroy, the former chancellor of the Dallas County Community College District. LeCroy invited him to teach at Eastfield, which had just opened.

“We talked about what the dream was here — the American dream,” Knight said. “[LeCroy] said, ‘You can either go do your research work, or come down to Eastfield and make a difference.’ I chose to make a difference.”

To this day, Knight doesn’t regret walking away from his high-paying career at MSU in favor of inspiring others.

Fast forward to 2022 and Knight’s class continues to inspire new academic trailblazers.

Radiologic sciences major Maturin Ndukong is a top student in Knight’s anatomy class. He passes notoriously difficult exams with near-perfect scores.

“[Knight] is very patient with students,” Ndukong said. “He takes his time with [class]. And if you don’t know it, he’ll make sure to repeat himself until you get it.”

Knight’s contact list is filled with the names of former and current students. Many of these students update Knight on their latest success.

“You want your kids to be successful,” Knight said, showing a portrait featuring him and his co-authors for the National Science Foundation grant.

The walls of Knight’s office are filled with photos, awards and certificates. There are so many that Knight is running out of space to display the newest tribute to his influence. His bookshelves are equally full, prompting Knight to stack research papers on his desk.

“[Students] need someone to tell them they’re smart,” Knight said, motioning to a wall of faces propelled to success by his hand. “Someone needs to help them get self-confidence and you can do that as a teacher. Once they have pride, they take off.”