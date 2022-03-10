High Five: Spring break in full bloom

Winter is defrosting and brighter days are ahead, which means spring break is around the corner. After COVID-19 caused everyone to miss out on vacations the last couple of years, people are eager to get outside and make up for lost time.

Whether it’s an international trip to Europe, visiting the national parks in a van or just making a quick trip somewhere local, there is an option for everyone.

Dallas/Fort Worth Area

While going out of town has a lot to offer for spring break, so does the growing Dallas-Fort Worth area. With a historic arts district, local sports teams and great shopping options, DFW has something for everybody.

From my personal experience, the Bishop Arts District is perfect for a weekend outing. This unique neighborhood offers great food, including ENO’s Pizza Tavern and the Lockhart Smokehouse and a variety of shopping places.

If you’re looking for a local getaway, the Galleria Dallas features an indoor ice-skating rink, a hotel and over 200 stores and restaurants.

The Dallas Arboretum is another a great place to visit with family and friends. This 66-acre site includes a botanical garden, outdoor dining and gourmet cooking classes and demos. The Dallas Blooms spring festival runs until Apr. 10 and showcases thousands of spring flowers and blossoms.

Road Trips

If you’re looking to get out of town for spring break, a road trip is a great way to experience some travel.

Some ideas include classic Route 66, the Pacific Coast Highway and Florida Scenic Highway 30A.

For those who don’t want to leave the state, check out these scenic Texas routes.

Between thirty states and two U.S territories, there are 63 national parks you could visit. Texas is home to two — Big Bend National Park and Guadalupe Mountains National Park.

Texas also boasts a lot of landmarks like the Alamo and the Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch in San Antonio, Palo Duro Canyon near Amarillo, Jacob’s Well in Wimberley and Enchanted Rock in Fredericksburg.

If you’re looking for a way to cool off, you could head to a Texas beach like Galveston, South Padre Island or Port Aransas.

International Travel

For those looking to check some countries off their bucket list but still not go too far from home, locations in Central or South America like San Jose, Costa Rica, Santa Ana, El Salvador or Lima, Peru might meet your needs.

If time and money aren’t a problem and you want to seize the opportunity for international travel, you could always visit one of those iconic European destinations we all know and daydream of like Spain or Italy.

