OPINION: Americans are getting meaner

During my time as a hostess in Dallas Love Field Airport over the holidays, I was subjected to harassment in various degrees from the customers.

People tend to be on edge during the holidays. Add to that the uncertainty of the ongoing pandemic, broken supply chain and severely short-staffed restaurants, you have a population with a vendetta against service workers.

I was yelled at, called names and spat on. My server colleagues dealt with worse. They were subjected to racist and sexist remarks and one even got in a violent altercation with a customer who was upset the service was too slow.

Unfortunately, these aren’t isolated incidents. Reddit is full of stories about service workers having meltdowns because they were verbally abused for things outside of their control. YouTube has countless videos of customers shouting and throwing things at service employees and even getting into fistfights with them.

People have turned into “Karens,” the meme sensation of 2020.

The name Karen has been used as a stereotype earlier than that, but in 2020 its use to describe someone who is rude or mean to minimum wage service employees skyrocketed.

Reddit and Twitter were ready to bring vengeance to anyone who dared to cross the line. Social media was out for #Karen.

Fast forward to now when Omicron is making its rounds like that annoying racist uncle – you know, the one who will always ignore your pronouns and keeps dropping in for dinner with no prior notice. At this point even the sense of déjà vu feels like double déjà vu. We are all exhausted, depleted, and ready to snap at anyone who dares cross us.

And the poor service workers are bearing the brunt of our pent-up wrath.

Timothy Egan from The New York Times wrote about how a flight attendant got their teeth knocked by an uncooperative passenger. And that’s a drop in the bucket in the internet’s catalog of nightmarish passengers.

It seems as if everyone in America has turned into Karens.

We are all touting the metaphorical haircuts and carrying our sense of entitlement and ready to unleash our frustrations at anyone who dares to mildly inconvenience us. We are boiling from all that bitterness and anger because of the current state of the world, unpredictable information all over the media and the sense of impending doom that seems like it’s here to stay.

We are ready to bring out the worst in us and give it to these poor unsuspecting service workers who are doing the best they can while also dealing with short staff, the crisis of minimum wage and inflation.

The toxic mentality of “the customer always right” has made the lives of our service workers absolute hell. Let’s give them all a break. After all, according to our millionaires, we are all in this together.

— Bismita Ghimire is a contributor and a liberal arts major.