Opinion: Tom Brady is the best in the game

It’s been almost a year since Tom Brady shocked the world by signing a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being a New England Patriot for 20 seasons. Now Brady will be making his tenth appearance at the Super Bowl in a 21-year career—his tenth appearance with the opportunity to win his seventh ring.

Brady managed to win six Super Bowls. He is a 14-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro, and three-time MVP with the Patriots.

Many people doubted the 43-year-old quarterback’s decision to join a team that hadn’t won a playoff game since 2002 and finished the 2019 season with a record of 7-9.

Just looking at the numbers, it made sense that many NFL fans would think it wouldn’t end. But this is Tom Brady we’re talking about—a player who was picked in the sixth round with the 199th overall selection to become the greatest football player the game has ever seen.

It’s important for people to remember the backstory of the Bucs. They are the worst organization when it comes to winning percentage in the history of the NFL. There was no off season and everything was stacked against them.

It took Brady five months to take them to the Super Bowl.

Brady could pick up a rock and turn it into a diamond. He’s a quarterback from the last generation playing with athletes half his age and still dominating.

The Bucs finished the regular season with a record of 11-5 and Brady adjusted to his new team in no time. He tied for the second-most touchdowns and third-most in pass yards in the 2020 NFL regular season.

The Buccaneers ended their playoff drought in the wild card game against Washington, advancing to face Drew Brees’ New Orleans Saints on potentially his final year as an NFL quarterback.

One of this season’s special moments was watching Brady lead Tampa Bay to advance to the NFC Championship Game—a matchup against Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay’s quarterback and the top nominee for regular-season MVP.

Brady surpassed greatness by achieving what many thought was impossible by taking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl in 13 years. This alone should end the debate of whether Brady is the best football player in history even if he doesn’t win another Super Bowl ring. What other player can change teams after 20 years at the age of 43 then singlehandedly pick up a mediocre team and make them Super Bowl contenders in a single season?

You don’t have to like Brady, but you have to respect the fact that he’s one of the greatest athletes next to Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali. Already the first and only player to win six Super Bowl rings, he now has the opportunity to top himself once again by beating the defending champions.

Brady will face Kansas City and their talented young quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, at the Super Bowl. Tony Romo has described it as Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James.

Mahomes is 25 years old, not even at his prime, and already dominant in just his first three years.

As a 49ers fan whose team lost to Kansas City in last year’s Super Bowl, let me tell you that Mahomes is a dangerous man.

Regardless of whether Brady wins or loses the Super Bowl, he has already proven to everyone who ever doubted him that it doesn’t matter who he is playing with or against. Brady is the best in the game.