Fall virtual student art exhibition

Eastfield’s visual art students have put together an exhibition in a variety of medium including acrylic, charcoal, watercolor and digital photography. The campus remains closed due to COVID-19, so The Et Cetera offered to host the gallery in a virtual format.

Amanda Fernandes, “Midnight in the Desert.” Pen and ink, acrylic on paper.

Areli Santos, “Houseplant.” Graphite on paper.

Areli Santos, “Meaningful Still Life,” Graphite on paper.

Paige Blaylock, “Street View at Dusk.” Watercolor.

Sadie Twomey, “Expression Through Object.” Watercolor.

Susie Wolbe, “A Piece of My Heart.” Acrylic on canvas.

Taylor Jo Stone McMillan, “Experimental Painting.” Coffee powder and apple cider vinegar mix with water on canvas.

Amanda Fernandes, “Emma’s Room.” Pen and ink, acrylic on paper.

Jerry Tuhy, “Structure One.” Acrylic on cast pottery plaster.

Sadie Twomey, “A Still Backyard.” Watercolor.

Susie Wolbe, “California Girl.” Acrylic on canvas.

Weltron Bittange, “Pieces of Cultural Significance to the Massai People of Kenya.” Assemblage.

Jerry Tuhy, “Nocturnal.” Acrylic on canvas.

Mirian Villegas, “Hobbies.” Charcoal on paper.

Sigrun Hukill, “Autumn.” Highfire glazed ceramic.









Sigrun Hukill, “Morning Glory.” Glazed ceramic.

Faith Martin, “Fire in the Night Sky.” Acrylic and mixed media.

Taylor Jo Stone McMillan, “Nocturne.” Acrylic on canvas.

Paige Blaylock, “Self-Identity Collage.” Paper and acrylic on canvas.

Paula Selzer, “Magnolia Seed Pod.” Ink and watercolor on paper.

Juliana Bridges, “W-O-M-A-N: What I Am and What I Shouldn’t Be.” Digital photography.

Katherina Luzardo, “The Bravery of the Soul.” Digital photography.

Mirian Villegas, “A Mile in These.” Chalk on black paper.

Deserei Salazar, “Remembrance.” Digital photography.