Fall virtual student art exhibition

December 14, 2020

Eastfield’s visual art students have put together an exhibition in a variety of medium including acrylic, charcoal, watercolor and digital photography. The campus remains closed due to COVID-19, so The Et Cetera offered to host the gallery in a virtual format.

  • Amanda Fernandes, “Midnight in the Desert.” Pen and ink, acrylic on paper.
  • Areli Santos, “Houseplant.” Graphite on paper.
  • Areli Santos, “Meaningful Still Life,” Graphite on paper.
  • Paige Blaylock, “Street View at Dusk.” Watercolor.
  • Sadie Twomey, “Expression Through Object.” Watercolor.
  • Susie Wolbe, “A Piece of My Heart.” Acrylic on canvas.
  • Taylor Jo Stone McMillan, “Experimental Painting.” Coffee powder and apple cider vinegar mix with water on canvas.
  • Amanda Fernandes, “Emma’s Room.” Pen and ink, acrylic on paper.
  • Jerry Tuhy, “Structure One.” Acrylic on cast pottery plaster.
  • Sadie Twomey, “A Still Backyard.” Watercolor.
  • Susie Wolbe, “California Girl.” Acrylic on canvas.
  • Weltron Bittange, “Pieces of Cultural Significance to the Massai People of Kenya.” Assemblage.
  • Jerry Tuhy, “Nocturnal.” Acrylic on canvas.
  • Mirian Villegas, “Hobbies.” Charcoal on paper.
  • Sigrun Hukill, “Autumn.” Highfire glazed ceramic.




  • Sigrun Hukill, “Morning Glory.” Glazed ceramic.
  • Faith Martin, “Fire in the Night Sky.” Acrylic and mixed media.
  • Taylor Jo Stone McMillan, “Nocturne.” Acrylic on canvas.
  • Paige Blaylock, “Self-Identity Collage.” Paper and acrylic on canvas.
  • Paula Selzer, “Magnolia Seed Pod.” Ink and watercolor on paper.
  • Juliana Bridges, “W-O-M-A-N: What I Am and What I Shouldn’t Be.” Digital photography.
  • Katherina Luzardo, “The Bravery of the Soul.” Digital photography.
  • Mirian Villegas, “A Mile in These.” Chalk on black paper.
  • Deserei Salazar, “Remembrance.” Digital photography.

