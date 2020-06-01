Photo gallery: Protesters, police clash in Dallas after killing of George Floyd

On Friday, more than 1,000 people met in front of the Dallas Police headquarters to protest the killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis. A video of Derek Chauvin, a white former police officer, forcing his knee into Floyd’s neck went viral on social media and led to protests and riots across the country.

The protesters marched through downtown and were met by police. Tensions began to mount and eventually tear gas was shot into the crowds. Protesters continued their march toward Deep Ellum, with some damaging buildings and looting businesses before returning to police headquarters.

— Skye Seipp

Share this: Share

Email

Facebook



Twitter

Google



Pinterest

Tumblr



