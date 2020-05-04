Chancellor recommends all employees continue being paid

By SKYE SEIPP

Chancellor Joe May has recommended that all employees continue to be paid while campuses are closed.

The resolution will be voted on tomorrow by the Dallas County Community College District Board of Trustees. If approved, the recommendation says that all full- and part-time employees and adjunct faculty who are teaching courses will be paid through Aug. 31.

For employees who have not been able to work during this time, the resolution said the district will be creating a project and assignment pool for those employees so they can be reassigned to other duties.

It also said the district is looking into collaborating with other governmental agencies and community partners for those employees to work with them.

Employees were first made aware that pay could be affected at the beginning of April when May sent an email that said all employees would be paid through April, but that it was uncertain after that.

Another item on tomorrow’s agenda is the approval of an amendment to the IncludEd program — the deal with Follett that includes learning materials with tuition. The amendment allows for students to opt-out of receiving some of their learning materials, which means students would not have to pay the extra $20 per-credit-hour for tuition.

May is also recommending the board approves an agreement with Dallas ISD that would allow DCCCD to use contracts that DISD has to procure goods, such as computers.

The board will vote to approve or deny the resolutions during tomorrow’s virtual meeting at 4 p.m. Members of the public can access it by visiting dcccd.edu/boardmeetingslive

