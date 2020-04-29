Peer recovery meetings continue online

By JORDAN LACKEY

@TheEtCetera

In the wake of the campus closure due to COVID-19, the Human Services Club has switched its peer recovery meetings to a virtual format via Zoom.

Many of the club’s activities, such as collaborations with food banks, soup kitchens and environmental cleanup events, have been postponed or canceled because of the pandemic. However, club advisor Daniel Ramirez kickstarted a virtual version of the peer recovery meetings on April 9, and in addition, the Human Services Club has made its weekly meetings available to all students and staff on Zoom.

“This resource is a key resource,” Ramirez said. “I think everybody could [use help] recovering from this.”

Ramirez plans to keep the peer recovery meetings from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday with the possibility of adding Tuesdays to the schedule if attendance and demand call for it. The Human Services Club also meets every Monday at 2 p.m. for its general club meetings and has invited students to join in and connect.

Jessica Ontiberos, president of the Human Services Club, voiced concerns for peers who may be struggling with isolation during this time. She said that seclusion could be a potential trigger for some individuals, especially those still early in recovery. She’s excited about the return of the peer recovery meetings.

Multiple Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous groups throughout Dallas have also started hosting meetings through online platforms like Zoom or Skype. The Human Services Club is making efforts to compile and share those resources as they become available.

“Everyone is thankful for their sobriety, especially during this time,” said Ontiberos. “We’re all just doing our best to stay that way.”

