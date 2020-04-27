Employee pay still unknown; Decision expected next week

By SKYE SEIPP

Chancellor Joe May sent an email today that said he expects a decision on employees’ pay will be made at the Board of Trustees meeting next Tuesday.

Employees in the Dallas County Community College District will be paid until the Board comes to a resolution, he said and added that pay was discussed in executive session at a virtual Board meeting on Friday.

“I hope this news will offer you some degree of relief from the stress associated with our current circumstance,” May said. “While many employers have been forced to furlough or lay off employees, I am thankful our district, with support from our Board of Trustees, has not taken such drastic measures.”

May said that although it was indicated in the March 16 Board meeting that employees would be paid, that the coming weeks have forced the district to begin evaluating full- and part-time employees that cannot work remotely. He added that some have switched over to other roles, but that others are not working.

Employees were first made aware their pay was not definite on April 6, when May said all employees would be paid through April, but after that it was uncertain.

