COVID-19 resources

Below is a list of local, state and national resources to help people with education, finances, food, health and more.

Education

DCCCD: For the latest news from the Dallas County Community College District, visit. A list of resources available to DCCCD students can be found here

Vital Source: Students get free access to e-textbooks and other class materials provided by Vital Source. More information

Charter Communications: Offering free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi for 60 days to households with students. Call 844-488-8359 or visit

Adobe: Allowing students to access their Creative Cloud accounts from home. The DCCCD has to setup their students’ account prior to using the service. More information

Pronto: A communication service that allows people to connect with video or chat and can be used for classrooms. Services are available for education and business purposes for free. More details

Google Hangout: Advanced features that allow up to 250 participants. Livestreaming and recording are available for free. More information

Parlay: A service that allows teachers to create or use supplied discussion topics and have students respond. Services are free amid the coronavirus outbreak. More information

Slido: An interactive remote lecture application that allows teachers to integrate slide shows with quizzes, polls and live student feedback. Services are free through July 1. More information

Microsoft Teams for Education: Allows for online classrooms of up to 250 people. Services are free for schools and universities. This application is already available for DCCCD users. More information

Kahoot!: Educators get free access to Kahoot!, which allows teachers to create games and quizzes. More information

Financial

COVID-19 Trans/Queer Assistance: Those identifying as trans or queer can apply for financial assistance here.

North Texas Food Bank jobs: Dallas City Council has announced that the North Texas Food Bank is suspending volunteer shifts and working with ShiftSmart to provide work for those affected by restaurants, gyms, bars and theaters closing in Dallas. More details

Unemployment: To file for unemployment, visit.

Food Stamps: To apply for food stamps, visit.

Paid Sick Time for Dallas Employees: Employees with at least 80 work hours a year in Dallas County are eligible for paid sick leave. More information here

United States Bartenders Guild National Charity: Bartenders affected by the closing of restaurants or bars due to COVID-19 can fill out an application for a Bartender Emergency Assistance Program Grant below. More details here

Atmos Energy: Atmos Energy has a Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program designed to help eligible households pay some of their energy costs. Atmos also has a Sharing the Warmth program to help the elderly, disabled, military, low-income and those affected by unforeseen circumstances such as COVID-19. To apply, visit

United Way: The nonprofit company has set up a COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund to help people affected by coronavirus. More details here

Food

The Harvest Project: Offers fresh produce for free to residents in Dallas. More information

Every Saturday at 8 a.m. at San Francisco de Asis Episcopal Church, 11540 Ferguson Road, Dallas, 75228

Every Wednesday at 8 a.m. at Ministerios El Rey Ya Viene, 4417 Rose Hill Road, Garland, 75043

First Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Pan African Connection bookstore, 4466 S. Marshalls, Dallas, 75216

Second and fourth Saturday at 9 a.m. at Mision Esperanza, 2201 E. Park Row Drive, Arlington, 76010

Third Saturday at 10 a.m. at Friendship-West Baptist Church, 2020 W. Wheatland Road, Dallas, 75232. Oak Cliff Veggie Project at 10 a.m., 5915 Singing Hills Drive, Dallas, 25241. Ledbetter Neighborhood Association at 10 a.m., 3114 Clymer St., Dallas, 75212.

Frannie C. Harris Youth Center: Located at 4212 East Grand Ave., Dallas, 75223, the center will be open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free lunch will be provided daily 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. for youth ages 14-21. More details

Mesquite ISD: Offering meal service to all Mesquite ISD students while schools are closed. Lunch and bagged breakfast items will be available between 10 a.m. and noon for any student 18 years or younger. Meals are available via drive-thru or walk-up at any MISD high school. More information

Dallas ISD Spring Break Meals: Free meals to all Dallas ISD students through age 18 and students with disabilities regardless of age. Morning snack 9-9:30 a.m. and lunch 12:30-1 p.m. For more information and a list of the 14 campuses offering meals, visit

North Texas Food Bank: If you need a food pantry or other resources to help with food insecurity, visit

Brother Bill’s Helping Hand: Drive-thru grocery store and food distribution on Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.- noon. Located at 3906 N. Westmoreland Road, Dallas 75212. Call to sign up for an appointment. 214-638-2196 Ext. 103 or visit

Oak Lawn Methodist Church Community Meals: Free meals on Sundays served to-go at 5 p.m. at Oak Lawn Methodist Church, 3014 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas, 75219. More details here

The Stewpot at The Bridge’s Second Chance Cafe: Serves three meals a day every day of the week for homeless residents. Breakfast at 7:30 a.m., lunch at noon, dinner at 6 p.m. Located in The Bridge, 1818 Corsicana St., Dallas, 75201. More information

Health

COVID-19 Testing: Parkland hospital is offering drive-thru testing for current Parkland patients. This service is not open to the general public. Call 214-590-8060 for the COVID-19 patient line or visit

Affordable health care:

Anyone using services through Parkland can use Parkland Financial Assistance to help find services to pay for medical bills or set up a payment plan.

Primary Care Clinic of North Texas: Offers affordable health care for uninsured people 13 through 65. Office visits cost $45 and about $15 for blood tests. There are three locations in North Texas: one in Dallas, Lewisville and Plano. The clinic in Dallas is located at 4001 McEwen Road, Suite 106, Dallas, 75244 and open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays 8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. More information

Dallas Life: Provides medical and dental services to anyone staying at Dallas Life. Located at 1100 Cadiz St., Dallas, 75215. More details

Health center for Dallas’ homeless population: Located at 1835 Young St., Dallas, 75201. Open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. More information

Vickery Health Center: Located at 8224 Park Lane, Suite 130, Dallas, 75231. Open Monday-Thursday 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. More information, call 214-266-0350 or visit

Southeast Dallas Health Center: Located at 9202 Elam Road, Dallas, 75217. Open Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Fridays 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. More information, call 214-266-1600 or visit

Oak West Health Center: Located at 4201 Brook Spring Drive, Dallas, 75224. Open Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information call 214-266-1450 or visit

Parkland Family Medicine Clinic Dallas: Located at 5920 Forest Park Road, Dallas, 75235. Open Monday, Wednesday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Tuesday 8 a.m.-1 p.m. More information call 214-266-0312 or visit

Los Barrios Unidos Community Clinic: Provides services based on a sliding scale system, meaning patients will pay based on their income. Located at 809 Singleton Blvd., Dallas, 75212. Open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon. For more information call 214-540-0300 or visit

deHaro-Salvidar Health Center: Located at 1400 N. Westmoreland Road, Dallas, 75211. Open Monday-Thursday 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. For more details call 214-266-0500 or visit

Hatcher Station Health Center: Located at 4600 Scyene Road, Dallas, 75210. Open Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Call 214-266-1000 or visit

Bluitt Flowers Health Center: Located at 303 E. Overton Road, Dallas, 75216. Open Monday-Thursday 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Fridays 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information call 214-266-4200 or visit Mission East Dallas Family Health Clinic: Provides services based on a sliding scale system, meaning patients will pay based on their income. Located at 4550 Gus Thomasson Road, Mesquite, Suite 40, 75150. Open Monday-Thursday 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Fridays 7:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. For more information call 972-682-8917 or visit

Foremost Family Health Center: Provides services based on a sliding scale system, meaning patients will pay based on their income. Two locations, one in Balch Springs at 3515 Shepherd Lane, Balch Springs, 75180. Open Monday 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information call 214-426-3645. Second location at 2922-B MLK Blvd., Dallas, 75215. Open Monday-Tuesday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information call 214-426-3645 or visit

Baylor Scott & White CitySquare: Offers services for individuals without insurance. Located at 2835 Al Lipscomb Way, Dallas, 75215. Open Monday-Wednesday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information call 972-817-6000 or visit

Parents

Stand for Children: A nonprofit organization focused on child education has partnered with SpringFour to help parents with financial guidance, groceries, child care, employment and other needs. More information

Other

U-Haul: The company is offering free storage for a month to college students nationwide at any of its locations. More details

