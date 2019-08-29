Expand your mind by checking out these concerts, plays, galleries and recitals. Events on campus are free and open to students, employees and the community.

For the full Arts Collective calendar, visit eastfieldcollege.edu/artscollective.

— Compiled by Yesenia Alvarado

Drama

“Miss Nelson is Missing”

performed by the Dallas Children’s Theater

Location: Performance Hall

Dates: Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 14, 1:30 p.m.

The story follows the Smedley Tornadoes, a football team that has never won a game. Miss Nelson, an overly nice teacher at the school, asks for help from her mean-spirited alter ego, Miss Viola Swamp, to turn the team into winners.

Improvisation Workshop and performance with The Laugh Supper

Location: Performance Hall

Dates: Workshop: Oct. 10, 6-9 p.m.;

Performance: Oct. 11, 7 p.m.

The Laugh Supper, an improve troupe with Arts Mission Oak Cliff, will be offering a free workshop for people of all skill levels. A performance will be held with participants of the workshop and members of the troupe the following day.

“Augusta and Noble”

Location: Performance Hall



Dates: Nov. 14-15, 21-22

This play follows the story of Gabi, a 12-year-old from the Latino neighborhood of West Town in Chicago. As she prepares to start high school on the other side of town, Gabi begins to question her heritage and the journey her parents made across the border.

Dance

Dance and Snack

Location:TBA

Date:TBA

Not only do you get a preview for the Fall Dance Concert, but you also get to munch while enjoying some free art. In the past, this event has been in the afternoon and popcorn has been the common snack of choice.

Fall Dance Concert

Location: Performance Hall

Dates: Dec. 5-6, 7:30 p.m.

If you were left wanting more after Dance and Snack, the Fall Dance Concert will give you multiple, carefully lit performances. In the past, most choreography has been modern or contemporary, but Danielle Georgiou, chair of the Arts Collective and dance professor, said she wants students and the audience to experience musical theatre.

“I’m excited to bring in a different type of dance to our stage and expose the students to another way of performing dance,” Georgiou said.

The Bippy Bobby Boo Show

Location: Theatre Three

Ticket prices (with convenience fee):

$21, students $10 with valid ID

Dates: Oct. 25-Nov.2, 10:30 p.m.

The Eastfield Dance Company will be a part of a professional theater production directed and choreographed by Georgiou. The dance company will be performing with the Danielle Georgiou Dance Group.

“It’s great because now Eastfield will have a connection with a professional theater,” Georgiou said.

Music

Every year, jazz professor and music faculty coordinator Oscar Passley hosts a variety of Wednesday recitals in F117 with performances from our very own students and staff as well as musicians from all over Dallas-Fort Worth. Here are some of the events we suggest you don’t miss:

Solero Flamenco

Date: Sept. 25, 1 p.m.

For Hispanic Heritage month, the recital will feature a flamenco group for the first time since Passley has been at Eastfield.

Trio Kavanáh

Date: Oct. 16, 1 p.m.

Dallas Opera Orchestra musicians including violinist Grace Kang Wollet, pianist Trevor Hale and clarinetist Daniel Goldman will perform chamber and classical music.

EFC Jazz Faculty Concert

Date: Nov. 6, 1 p.m.

The annual recital showcases our very own jazz professors, including Passley on trumpet.

The Jazz Ensemble will also do a concert at the Museum of Biblical Art on Oct. 19, 5-9 p.m.

Art

Holding Weight by Delaney Smith and Taylor Barnes

Location: Gallery F219C

Dates: Aug. 29-Sept. 27

Reception: Aug. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Artist Lecture: Sept. 19, 11 a.m.-noon in G101

The exhibit is the collaboration of two University of North Texas graduates who work together with fibers to create art that evokes the viewer to question themes like communication, existence and experiences.

Eastfield Visual Arts Alumni Exhibition

Location: Gallery F219C

Dates: Oct. 10-Nov. 8,

Reception: Oct. 10, 6:30-8 p.m.;

Panel Discussion: Oct. 24, 11 a.m. – noon in G101

Seven Eastfield alumni will return to show their professional work. Gallery Director Iris Bechtol said most of the featured alumni are professional painters that show their work all over the Dallas-Fort Worth area. One of the artists, Jeremy Biggers, was a student at Eastfield in the late 90s and has had work published in The Dallas Morning News and the Dallas Observer and his clients have included McDonald’s, Nike, Adidas, the Dallas Cowboys and many more. David Dreyer was a student at Eastfield in the 70 and 80s and is now a resident artist at the Valley House gallery.

Eastfield Visual Arts Student Exhibition

Location: Gallery 219 (room F-219C)

Dates: Dec. 2-6,

Reception: Dec. 2, 11 a.m.-noon

Studio art students present their drawings, paintings and sculptures from the semester in this exhibit.

Share this: Share

Email

Facebook



Twitter

Google



Pinterest

Tumblr



