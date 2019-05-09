Two students detained following shooting near Mesquite High School

By DAVID SILVA

One person was hospitalized and two Mesquite High School students were taken into police custody following a shooting near the campus.

The person in the hospital is in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the arm, according to a press release from Mesquite police Lt. Steven Biggs.

Police did not specify whether they are still searching for anyone who may have been involved.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. at 120 West Main St. near the local Wells Fargo’s drive-thru, according to the release.

Multiple witnesses said they saw a large group of young men disperse after the shots were fired. Some witnesses recalled seeing a black SUV leave the scene immediately after the shots were fired.

Police said two male students ran toward the high school following the shooting. The campus entered lockdown after surveillance cameras observed the pair entering the school at around 2:15 p.m. The lockdown lasted until 3:55 p.m.

Multiple officers entered the school and located both subjects without incident and without any weapons, according to the release.

Aaron Perdue, a student at Mesquite High School, said that in the last 20 minutes of the lockdown the principal spoke over the intercom system and said there was no more danger.

Kevin Fording, owner of H&J Tire Co., called 911 after hearing the gunshots. Fording said he heard as many as 20 gunshots. Fording has been at H&J Tire for more than 40 years.

Other witnesses reported hearing at least six shots fired.

Rene Chapa, a nearby resident, saw a group of the young men head south down Bodine Street toward West Gross Street and City Lake Park.

Police have not released any names and have not said what role, if any, the students may have played in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, according to a police statement.

— James Hartley, Skye Seipp and Anthony Lazon contributed to this report

