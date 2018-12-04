Options Panel


Letter to the Editor: Punny comic strip

0 Comment
 04 Dec 2018   Posted by etcetera


Dear Et Cetera Staff and
especially cartoonist Abednego Leal,

It was first with great pride and joy that I read Mr. Leal’s Awkward Avocado comic strip titled,  “The Pun-ishing Duo.”

However, my joy soon turned to dismay at having now been cast as a comic strip-per!

Was someone watching as I saw the House of Representatives turn blue and did some poll dancing in the privacy of my own home?

I hope not, as I plan to continue with im-pun-ity!

Regards, professor and pun-dit, 

Dr. Cindy Castañeda


