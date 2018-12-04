Letter to the Editor: Punny comic strip

Dear Et Cetera Staff and
especially cartoonist Abednego Leal,
It was first with great pride and joy that I read Mr. Leal’s Awkward Avocado comic strip titled, “The Pun-ishing Duo.”
However, my joy soon turned to dismay at having now been cast as a comic strip-per!
Was someone watching as I saw the House of Representatives turn blue and did some poll dancing in the privacy of my own home?
I hope not, as I plan to continue with im-pun-ity!
Regards, professor and pun-dit,
Dr. Cindy Castañeda
Join the discussion