Letter to the Editor: Punny comic strip

Dear Et Cetera Staff and

especially cartoonist Abednego Leal,

It was first with great pride and joy that I read Mr. Leal’s Awkward Avocado comic strip titled, “The Pun-ishing Duo.”

However, my joy soon turned to dismay at having now been cast as a comic strip-per!

Was someone watching as I saw the House of Representatives turn blue and did some poll dancing in the privacy of my own home?

I hope not, as I plan to continue with im-pun-ity!

Regards, professor and pun-dit,

Dr. Cindy Castañeda

