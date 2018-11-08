Professor’s race undecided

By ALEXIS RODRIGUEZ

Staff Writer

@theetcetera

The race between former Eastfield adjunct professor Joanna Cattanach and Morgan Meyer remains too close to call.

First-time candidate Cattanach is trying to unseat the lawyer in state House District 108, which includes the Park Cities and East Dallas.

With all precincts reported, Meyer led Cattanach by 440 votes.

This does not account for provisional and mail-in votes.

On, Thursday Cattanach’s campaign released a statement saying the candidate will wait until provisional and mail-in votes are counted before proceeding.

If Cattanach loses the race, she may qualify to request a recount if the race meets the Texas Secretary of State requirements.

Cattanach ran an aggressive ground campaign, block walking nearly every weekend and greeters voters at the polls each day of early voting. She aligned herself with U.S. Rep Beto O’Rourke, and an artist created a mural of the candidates in East Dallas.

O’Rourke lost his Senate bid to Ted Cruz.

“Her teaching and foster child background make her more connected to the children,” said Liz Wally, a supporter who attended Dallas County Democratic Party’s watch party Tuesday night.

Supporter Ken Duble said he admires Cattanach’s dedication to education reform.

“Joanna is very oriented towards education, and particularly disadvantaged children because Joanna came from a disadvantaged background herself,” Duble said.

This story was updated on Nov. 8 to reflect the Cattanach campaign’s decision to wait for mail-in and provisional votes

