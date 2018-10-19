Eastfield evacuated Friday night due to underground electrical fire

Staff reports

@TheEtCetera

Emergency personnel have resolved an electrical hazard that triggered a campus evacuation Friday night. Campus police said an electrical problem underground caused a small fire. Police initially believed the problem, noticed because of smoke rising from the ground, was a gas leak, but firefighters said the smoke coming from the ground was caused by an electrical problem.

Power has been restored after responders temporarily shut off electricity to outside lights across campus as officials worked to fix the problem.

Officials believe the problem has been solved.

Evacuation alarms across campus sounded around 7 p.m. when the Mesquite Fire Department responded. All non-emergency personnel were evacuated as a precaution as police and firefighters continued to arrive on campus for about a half hour after the initial call.

The issue was brought to the attention of campus police when a student called in a possible gas leak.

