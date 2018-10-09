Mark Your Calendar: Two weeks of campus events in October

-
Search for Stories
President Conway’s farewell party is Friday, Oct. 12. See the author of the common book, “Maus,” speak at the college or attend the gallery opening of “West Tejanx AF.” The first eight-week term is ending and there will be Stress-Busters activities: free chair massages, therapy dogs and a silent disco.
—Staff reports
Recital: Mariachi Lone Star, 1 p.m., F-117
Healthy Living Fair, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., the Hive
LULAC meeting, 1 p.m., G-218
National Coming Out Day, 12:30-2 p.m., S-101
Gallery opening: “West Tejanx AF”, reception 6-8 p.m., artist lecture Oct. 30, show runs through Nov. 8, Gallery 219
Dr. Conway Farewell Fun Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., the Hive
Lecture: Holocaust History and Stories of Rescue & Resistance, 11 a.m.-noon, G-101, a “Maus” common book event
Stress-Busters: Free chair massages, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and 2-5 p.m., C-135
Stress-Busters: Silent disco, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., C-135
Recital: Oscar Passley and Keith Meek, trumpet and trombone, 1 p.m., F-117
Stress-Busters: Therapy dogs, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., library
Common Book Keynote Speech: Art Spiegelman, author of “Maus,” 11 a.m., Performance Hall
Financial wellness seminar: budgeting and financial aid, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., G-101
First eight-week term ends
Second eight-week term starts
I Donut Know Where to Go information table, 7:30-11 a.m., VIBee Lounge
Join the discussion