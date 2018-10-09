Mark Your Calendar: Two weeks of campus events in October

President Conway’s farewell party is Friday, Oct. 12. See the author of the common book, “Maus,” speak at the college or attend the gallery opening of “West Tejanx AF.” The first eight-week term is ending and there will be Stress-Busters activities: free chair massages, therapy dogs and a silent disco.

—Staff reports

Wednesday, Oct. 10

Recital: Mariachi Lone Star, 1 p.m., F-117

Healthy Living Fair, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., the Hive

LULAC meeting, 1 p.m., G-218

Thursday, Oct. 11

National Coming Out Day, 12:30-2 p.m., S-101

Gallery opening: “West Tejanx AF”, reception 6-8 p.m., artist lecture Oct. 30, show runs through Nov. 8, Gallery 219

Friday, Oct. 12

Dr. Conway Farewell Fun Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., the Hive

Monday, Oct. 15

Lecture: Holocaust History and Stories of Rescue & Resistance, 11 a.m.-noon, G-101, a “Maus” common book event

Stress-Busters: Free chair massages, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and 2-5 p.m., C-135

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Stress-Busters: Silent disco, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., C-135

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Recital: Oscar Passley and Keith Meek, trumpet and trombone, 1 p.m., F-117

Stress-Busters: Therapy dogs, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., library

Thursday, Oct. 18

Common Book Keynote Speech: Art Spiegelman, author of “Maus,” 11 a.m., Performance Hall

Financial wellness seminar: budgeting and financial aid, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., G-101

First eight-week term ends

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Second eight-week term starts

I Donut Know Where to Go information table, 7:30-11 a.m., VIBee Lounge

