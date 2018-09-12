Mark your calendar: Two weeks of upcoming events at Eastfield

You’ll have the opportunity to check out a piano recital, a free performance by the Dallas Children’s Theater and see TED talks about Jewish Identity and Religious Tolerance from Sept. 12 through Sept. 26. Find details in the list below.

—Staff reports

Wednesday, Sept. 12

Recital: pianist John Solomons, 1 p.m., F-117

Friday, Sept 14

Frida Fun Friday, kickoff to Hispanic Heritage Month, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Lower Courtyard

Dallas Children’s Theater performances of “A Worm, a Spider and a Fly,” 7:30 p.m., Performance Hall, free

Saturday, Sept. 15

Dallas Children’s Theater performances of “A Worm, a Spider and a Fly,” 1:30 p.m., Performance Hall, free

Monday, Sept. 17

Constitution Day film screening and discussion, “The Post,” 12:30-3 p.m, S-100

Tuesday, Sept 18

“Maus” common book event, Dallas Holocaust Museum field trip and tour, 12:30-4 p.m., reservations required, 972-860-7199

Workout and meditation, 7-8 a.m., M-206

Flu shots, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., C-139

Wednesday, Sept 19

Recital: Kent Ellingson Quintet, 1 p.m., F-117

Flu shots, 3-5 p.m., C-139

Thursday, Sept. 20

Workout and meditation, 7-8 a.m., M-206

Friday, Sept. 21

Student government meeting, 10 a.m., C-297

Mission 22 pushups

for veterans, 12:30 -2 p.m., Lower Courtyard

Tuesday, Sept. 25

Ted Talk Tuesday: Jewish Identity and Religious Tolerance during Sukkot Celebration, noon-1p.m., The Hive

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Recital: guitarist Rodolfo Perez Berrelleza, 1 p.m., F-117

The Et Cetera distribution, 10 a.m.-noon, the Hive

