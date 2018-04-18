Harvester Highlight: Student worker enjoys helping welcome new students, hiking

Nursing major Lizbeth Negrete works in Eastfield’s Welcome Center while she takes classes.

She started working in May 2017.

Et Cetera reporter Aria Jones talked with Negrete about her work at Eastfield, her plans and her inspirations.

Have you always worked in the Welcome Center?

This is where we’re at mostly but sometimes when it gets busy like around the summer time during zone [registration] they send us to Admissions. So, I worked in Admissions with the registrar. I filed papers. I worked in the Pit area signing students in. We also work in high schools sometimes, so we go with the recruiters to the high schools and help the students apply for scholarships.

What is the most important skill to have as a student worker?

Customer service skills and listening. Sometimes you just really need to hear what they want or what the student is looking for.

What is the most satisfying thing about your job?

Having students be thankful, especially when we get international students who don’t know a lot of English. Sitting there being patient with them, breaking down the application process, they’re very thankful.

What is the most challenging part?

That we have rules that we have to go by, and sometimes students don’t understand that. A lot of people have been out (of college) for many years or they might not want to take the TSI because they’ve been to college already. They just need to understand that it’s a process and there are rules.

Is there a key piece of advice that you would have for students?

Always ask questions, even if you might think you know the answer. Whether that’s in a classroom, whether it’s registering [for classes, just ask questions as you follow directions, then you’ll be OK.

If you could learn something overnight what would it be?

A new language. Probably French.

Is there someone who inspires you?

My mom. She came from another country, from Mexico, and I see how hard she works and how hard she pushes me to do well in school.

What’s one of your proudest moments?

It’s not a moment, it’s more of just being in college right now. I know a lot of people don’t make it this far, even if it’s just here at Eastfield. Just being in school makes me very proud, to know I’m going somewhere.

Is there a specific kind of nursing that you would like to do?

I think I would like to do like intensive care, or be in the emergency department.

Do you have any hobbies outside of work and school?

I like to go hiking, maybe once a month. I love going to the movies, whether it’s new movies or just the dollar movies. I like going shopping.

Where do you hike?

It’s in Dallas. It’s called the Cedar Ridge Preserve. They have a lot of cool trails, a pond and a beautiful view.

If there was something that you could change at Eastfield, what would it be?

The communication. When we get into zone registration, we each have assigned areas and sometimes there’s so much miscommunication with the students. So the students get frustrated and they just don’t know where to go. They just have one simple question, but every department is sending them different places.

Is there a teacher at Eastfield who has made a difference in your life?

Liz Nichols for history. Not for me personally, but just the way she taught, I understood history so much. I took her for two semesters and I just I loved the class.

I always looked forward to going. She just has a fun way of teaching that makes you really understand and want to learn more on your own.

