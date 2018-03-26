Photo gallery: #MarchForOurLives prompts thousands in downtown Dallas

On Saturday, March 24, the city of Dallas joined the nationwide March For Our Lives protests. Survivors of the deadly shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school led hundreds of thousands in Washington, D.C., Boston, Los Angeles, Austin and other major cities. Demonstrators are advocating for gun control legislation, including a ban on assault weapons, waiting periods for purchases, magazine restrictions and universal background checks. It’s estimated that at least 5,000 people attended the march in downtown Dallas, including relatives of Parkland shooting victim Alex Schachter.

— Compiled by David Silva

