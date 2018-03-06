Options Panel


Live primary election results

0 Comment
 06 Mar 2018   Posted by etcetera


RACE NAME PARTY EARLY VOTES PERCENT TOTAL VOTES PERCENT
U. S. Senator
Edward Kimbrough DEM 80,579 14.76% 90,057 15.13%
  Beto O’Rourke DEM 338,552 62.02% 364,777 61.30%
Sema Hernandez DEM 126,676 23.20% 140,233 23.56%
———– ———–
Race Total 545,807 595,067
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 1,822
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 2,056
Precincts Reported 1,736 of 7,694 Precincts 22.56%
Statewide Turnout 3.90% 15,249,541 Registered Voters

 

RACE NAME PARTY EARLY VOTES PERCENT TOTAL VOTES PERCENT
U. S. Senator
  Ted Cruz – Incumbent REP 651,737 84.52% 808,700 85.13%
Stefano de Stefano REP 24,702 3.20% 28,252 2.97%
Bruce Jacobson, Jr. REP 33,573 4.35% 40,604 4.27%
Mary Miller REP 49,430 6.41% 58,638 6.17%
Geraldine Sam REP 11,634 1.50% 13,691 1.44%
———– ———–
Race Total 771,076 949,885
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 788
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1,138
Precincts Reported 1,624 of 7,677 Precincts 21.15%
Statewide Turnout 6.22% 15,249,541 Registered Voters

 

RACE NAME
Governor
James Jolly Clark DEM 11,549 2.11% 12,889 2.14%
Cedric Davis, Sr. DEM 40,905 7.47% 46,516 7.73%
Joe Mumbach DEM 7,036 1.28% 8,188 1.36%
Adrian Ocegueda DEM 22,599 4.13% 25,147 4.18%
Jeffrey Payne DEM 25,628 4.68% 29,154 4.84%
R Lupe Valdez DEM 230,531 42.14% 249,950 41.55%
Tom Wakely DEM 18,410 3.36% 20,913 3.47%
R Andrew White DEM 161,057 29.44% 175,311 29.14%
Grady Yarbrough DEM 29,236 5.34% 33,355 5.54%
———– ———–
Race Total 546,951 601,423
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 856
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 2,080
Precincts Reported 1,861 of 7,694 Precincts 24.19%
Statewide Turnout 3.94% 15,249,541 Registered Voters

 

RACE NAME
Governor
  Greg Abbott – Incumbent REP 697,167 90.01% 856,530 90.21%
SECEDE Kilgore REP 9,719 1.25% 12,657 1.33%
Barbara Krueger REP 67,637 8.73% 80,250 8.45%
———– ———–
Race Total 774,523 949,437
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 788
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1,138
Precincts Reported 1,624 of 7,677 Precincts 21.15%
Statewide Turnout 6.22% 15,249,541 Registered Voters

 

RACE NAME
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Tex Morgan DEM 156,711 29.92% 250,077 30.15%
   Miguel Suazo DEM 366,995 70.07% 579,154 69.84%
———– ———–
Race Total 523,706 829,231
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 898
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 1,984
Precincts Reported 6,232 of 7,694 Precincts 81.00%
Statewide Turnout 5.43% 15,249,541 Registered Voters

 

RACE NAME
Commissioner of the General Land Office
   George P. Bush – Incumbent REP 438,476 56.66% 798,853 58.18%
Davey Edwards REP 52,862 6.83% 93,486 6.80%
Jerry Patterson REP 241,941 31.26% 408,126 29.72%
Rick Range REP 40,568 5.24% 72,470 5.27%
———– ———–
Race Total 773,847 1,372,935
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 871
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 2,606
Precincts Reported 6,397 of 7,677 Precincts 83.33%
Statewide Turnout 9.00% 15,249,541 Registered Voters

 

RACE NAME
State Senator, District 2
   Kendall Scudder DEM 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
———– ———–
Race Total 0 0
Precincts Reported 0 of 945 Precincts 0.00%

 

RACE NAME
State Senator, District 2
Cindy Burkett REP 16,827 49.72% 29,291 46.49%
   Bob Hall – Incumbent REP 17,013 50.27% 33,711 53.50%
———– ———–
Race Total 33,840 63,002
Precincts Reported 571 of 945 Precincts 60.42%

 

RACE NAME
State Representative District 108
   Joanna Cattanach DEM 3,202 62.89% 5,351 63.06%
Zac Duffy DEM 1,889 37.10% 3,134 36.93%
———– ———–
Race Total 5,091 8,485
Precincts Reported 411 of 798 Precincts 51.50%

 

RACE NAME
State Representative District 108
   Morgan Meyer REP 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
———– ———–
Race Total 0 0
Precincts Reported 0 of 798 Precincts 0.00%

R- Runner up

✓- Winner


