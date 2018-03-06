Live primary election results

-
|RACE
|NAME
|PARTY
|EARLY VOTES
|PERCENT
|TOTAL VOTES
|PERCENT
|U. S. Senator
|Edward Kimbrough
|DEM
|80,579
|14.76%
|90,057
|15.13%
|✓
|Beto O’Rourke
|DEM
|338,552
|62.02%
|364,777
|61.30%
|Sema Hernandez
|DEM
|126,676
|23.20%
|140,233
|23.56%
|———–
|———–
|Race Total
|545,807
|595,067
|Early Provisional Ballots Reported
|1,822
|Total Provisional Ballots Reported
|2,056
|Precincts Reported
|1,736
|of
|7,694 Precincts
|22.56%
|Statewide Turnout
|3.90%
|15,249,541 Registered Voters
|RACE
|NAME
|PARTY
|EARLY VOTES
|PERCENT
|TOTAL VOTES
|PERCENT
|U. S. Senator
|✓
|Ted Cruz – Incumbent
|REP
|651,737
|84.52%
|808,700
|85.13%
|Stefano de Stefano
|REP
|24,702
|3.20%
|28,252
|2.97%
|Bruce Jacobson, Jr.
|REP
|33,573
|4.35%
|40,604
|4.27%
|Mary Miller
|REP
|49,430
|6.41%
|58,638
|6.17%
|Geraldine Sam
|REP
|11,634
|1.50%
|13,691
|1.44%
|———–
|———–
|Race Total
|771,076
|949,885
|Early Provisional Ballots Reported
|788
|Total Provisional Ballots Reported
|1,138
|Precincts Reported
|1,624
|of
|7,677 Precincts
|21.15%
|Statewide Turnout
|6.22%
|15,249,541 Registered Voters
|RACE
|NAME
|Governor
|James Jolly Clark
|DEM
|11,549
|2.11%
|12,889
|2.14%
|Cedric Davis, Sr.
|DEM
|40,905
|7.47%
|46,516
|7.73%
|Joe Mumbach
|DEM
|7,036
|1.28%
|8,188
|1.36%
|Adrian Ocegueda
|DEM
|22,599
|4.13%
|25,147
|4.18%
|Jeffrey Payne
|DEM
|25,628
|4.68%
|29,154
|4.84%
|R
|Lupe Valdez
|DEM
|230,531
|42.14%
|249,950
|41.55%
|Tom Wakely
|DEM
|18,410
|3.36%
|20,913
|3.47%
|R
|Andrew White
|DEM
|161,057
|29.44%
|175,311
|29.14%
|Grady Yarbrough
|DEM
|29,236
|5.34%
|33,355
|5.54%
|———–
|———–
|Race Total
|546,951
|601,423
|Early Provisional Ballots Reported
|856
|Total Provisional Ballots Reported
|2,080
|Precincts Reported
|1,861
|of
|7,694 Precincts
|24.19%
|Statewide Turnout
|3.94%
|15,249,541 Registered Voters
|RACE
|NAME
|Governor
|✓
|Greg Abbott – Incumbent
|REP
|697,167
|90.01%
|856,530
|90.21%
|SECEDE Kilgore
|REP
|9,719
|1.25%
|12,657
|1.33%
|Barbara Krueger
|REP
|67,637
|8.73%
|80,250
|8.45%
|———–
|———–
|Race Total
|774,523
|949,437
|Early Provisional Ballots Reported
|788
|Total Provisional Ballots Reported
|1,138
|Precincts Reported
|1,624
|of
|7,677 Precincts
|21.15%
|Statewide Turnout
|6.22%
|15,249,541 Registered Voters
|RACE
|NAME
|Commissioner of the General Land Office
|Tex Morgan
|DEM
|156,711
|29.92%
|250,077
|30.15%
|✓
|Miguel Suazo
|DEM
|366,995
|70.07%
|579,154
|69.84%
|———–
|———–
|Race Total
|523,706
|829,231
|Early Provisional Ballots Reported
|898
|Total Provisional Ballots Reported
|1,984
|Precincts Reported
|6,232
|of
|7,694 Precincts
|81.00%
|Statewide Turnout
|5.43%
|15,249,541 Registered Voters
|RACE
|NAME
|Commissioner of the General Land Office
|✓
|George P. Bush – Incumbent
|REP
|438,476
|56.66%
|798,853
|58.18%
|Davey Edwards
|REP
|52,862
|6.83%
|93,486
|6.80%
|Jerry Patterson
|REP
|241,941
|31.26%
|408,126
|29.72%
|Rick Range
|REP
|40,568
|5.24%
|72,470
|5.27%
|———–
|———–
|Race Total
|773,847
|1,372,935
|Early Provisional Ballots Reported
|871
|Total Provisional Ballots Reported
|2,606
|Precincts Reported
|6,397
|of
|7,677 Precincts
|83.33%
|Statewide Turnout
|9.00%
|15,249,541 Registered Voters
|RACE
|NAME
|State Senator, District 2
|✓
|Kendall Scudder
|DEM
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0.00%
|———–
|———–
|Race Total
|0
|0
|Precincts Reported
|0
|of
|945 Precincts
|0.00%
|RACE
|NAME
|State Senator, District 2
|Cindy Burkett
|REP
|16,827
|49.72%
|29,291
|46.49%
|✓
|Bob Hall – Incumbent
|REP
|17,013
|50.27%
|33,711
|53.50%
|———–
|———–
|Race Total
|33,840
|63,002
|Precincts Reported
|571
|of
|945 Precincts
|60.42%
|RACE
|NAME
|State Representative District 108
|✓
|Joanna Cattanach
|DEM
|3,202
|62.89%
|5,351
|63.06%
|Zac Duffy
|DEM
|1,889
|37.10%
|3,134
|36.93%
|———–
|———–
|Race Total
|5,091
|8,485
|Precincts Reported
|411
|of
|798 Precincts
|51.50%
|RACE
|NAME
|State Representative District 108
|✓
|Morgan Meyer
|REP
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0.00%
|———–
|———–
|Race Total
|0
|0
|Precincts Reported
|0
|of
|798 Precincts
|0.00%
