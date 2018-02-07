Soccer coach resigns for Pittsburg job

By JULIO VEGA

@JulioVegaETC

Eastfield women’s head soccer coach Dustin Stein announced his resignation on Monday after accepting a job offer as an assistant coach for the women’s soccer team at the University of Pittsburg in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Stein said it was a can’t-miss opportunity to work under Pittsburg head coach Randy Waldrum. He added it was bittersweet parting with the program he called his “baby” but knows its future looks bright.

“When I took over this program, it wasn’t competitive,” he said. “I had a lot of people that told me I was an ‘idiot for taking this job. You can’t win there. It’s impossible.’ Well, I like to prove people wrong. I’ve done it my whole life. I’ve always believed that when people are hating on you then your doing something right.”

He leaves with a 56-32-4 record, making him the soccer program’s most successful coach. Although he never had a team reach the national tournament, he did lead the 2015 team to their first ever conference title, going undefeated in the regular season.

Stein said the base for the future is still there and that a really talented freshmen group is returning for a new coach.

“Eastfield soccer now has the respect that it didn’t have five years ago,” He said. “I’m sure a great coach will come here and build on the success and hopefully be able to take it to the next level.”

Stein said assistant coach Hannah Poenisch is taking charge of the team for spring offseason and is handling the team’s recruiting so the players will start getting used to him not being there.

Stein hopes to mirror his Eastfield success at Pittsburg, who has been struggling recently in the ACC, but knows it’s significant jump from junior.

“Now instead of preparing for Brookhaven or Richland, I’ll be preparing for North Carolina, for Duke, for Florida State, [University of] Miami,” he said. “[Pittsburg] were 0-9-1 last year, so we’re going to try to build it from the ground up, kind of like I did here.”