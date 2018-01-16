College president Jean Conway set to retire this summer

By JAMES HARTLEY

Eastfield College President Jean Conway, a 30-year employee of the Dallas County Community College District, announced Jan. 11 that she will retire at the end of the summer.

Conway took the helm at Eastfield during an accreditation-warning period, meaning that the college could have lost its accreditation if administration did not improve the quality of education offered, and enrollment was also on a steady decline.

Under Conway’s leadership, the college’s accreditation has not been at risk and enrollment has risen significantly.

Conway credits the success of Eastfield under her watch to the employees and to the creation of a set of core values and a mission statement.

“We’ve got just some incredibly talented, capable employees here who are leading this college or various aspects of this college,” Conway said.

Conway said her mentor, Steve Mittelstet, taught her that she needed to help the college become grounded. Mittelstet, who was president of Richland College when Conway was a vice president, influenced her to create the core values and mission statement.

“If we are truly going to be innovative and creative, the I’ve got to support that in everything everybody does. … If I can help ground this college, then people can feel free to be innovative and creative and entrepreneurial,” Conway said. “I’ve got to help provide, again, through the values and mission perhaps, the stability that allows that creativity and innovation.”

Conway said she might spend more time working with the real estate investment company she runs with her son or may look to get into business elsewhere after departing from Eastfield. She plans to travel more often with her husband, a financial adviser.