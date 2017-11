Eastfield College physics professor Saeed Ahmad will be hosting an Aug. 21 solar eclipse watch party for what’s being called “The Great American Eclipse.” Video also includes footage from NASA scientist Nicholeen Viall. The watch party will be hosted in room G-101 and will begin at 11 am.

— Video created by David Silva and Andrew Gonzales.

Footage provided by NASA.

“Oceans” was composed and written by Trillion Catz

The Aug. 21 solar eclipse kicked off Eastfield’s first day of the semester.

— Video created by David Silva and Andrew Gonzales.

“Sector Vector” was composed and preformed by Little Glass Men