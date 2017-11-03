Dallas Promise provides free tuition for students of partnering high schools

The Dallas County Promise, an extension of the Rising Star scholarship, looks to provide free college tuition for Dallas County seniors of select high schools.

The Dallas County Community College District will offer students from 31 area high schools free tuition for up to three years to complete a their degree at any DCCCD school.

The Dallas Promise is also paired with existing partnerships between DCCCD and the University of Texas at Dallas and Southern Methodist University. Through the Dallas Promise, students will be given the opportunity to apply for transfer scholarships to UNT Dallas and SMU.

High school seniors at eligible schools must complete sign a “Promise Pledge” by Jan. 31, 2018. They then need to complete an ApplyTX or DCCCD admissions application and submit FAFSA/TASFA forms, listing their DCCCD college of choice, by March 15, 2018.

Once accepted, student must enroll at a DCCCD college and complete registration by July 31, 2018 and maintain a 2.0 GPA and complete at least 18 credit hours each academic year to continue to receive tuition benefits.

All students are eligible for the Dallas Promise scholarship regardless of family income or GPA.

Textbooks costs can also be covered for scholarship recepients if they met financial requirements and have a high school GPA of 2.5 or higher through Rising Star.

“We know that the greatest barrier to college completion is cost,” chancellor Joe May said in a press release. “With the support of our partners, we will create more affordable pathways to college completion, which also will align with the needs of the North Texas workforce. It’s a game-changer for students, businesses and the communities we serve that will transform lives.”

— Compiled by David Silva

High schools participating in the program:

Adamson

Bryan Adams

Carter

Cedar Hill

Cedar Hill Collegiate

Conrad

Desoto

Early College HS at Brookhaven

Grand Prairie

Hillcrest

Gilliam Collegiate Academy

Kimball

Lakeview Centennial

Lancaster

Lassiter Early College

Lincoln

Madison

Molina

North Dallas

Pinkston

Roosevelt

Samuell

Seagoville

South Grand Prairie

South Oak Cliff

Spruce

Sunset

Thomas Jefferson

Trini Garza Echs at Mountain View

Wilmer-Hutchins

W.T. White