‘Body Textures’ exhibit magnifies simplistic movement

Ale Pena

@AlePenaETC

The human body is always in motion—whether the movements are as simple as an absentminded twitch of a finger, or as complex as a ballet twirl.

What if we are forced to recognize the innumerous simple movements over the complex ones?

These are the questions raised by Brandon Gonzalez’s “Body Textures” exhibit.

“Body Textures”, an Oct. 20 live performance art piece, is designed to challenge the viewer to rethink the significance of everyday bodily gestures and movements using of dance and visual props.

Gonzales, who obtained his Master of Fine Arts from the University of California at Davis, has always been fascinated with the human form. He studied sculpture for his undergraduate degree which was when he decided to start making art about the human body becoming the material, rather than using art tools to recreate it.

The art piece started off with 9 students from the Eastfield Dance Department walking slowly under dark purple stage lights towards the audience, whom they shared the stage with. The dancers’ movements then became even more simple: a lift of an arm, a half-squat.

The dancers were not synchronized in their slow movements, but this only added to the hypnotizing effect the piece had on the viewer. The dark-pop music playing in the background music blended in with the dark lights and shadows of every movement.

The audience was a part of this trance since they were sharing the stage with the dancers, which in turn made the performance feel deeply personal to both parties.

“The performers can feel you,” the introductory pamphlet said. “Everything from the changing lights to the hanging curtains…from your breath to the sounds playing from the speakers is a part of the event.”

This closeness was vital to the piece’s message.

“The simple act of walking slow all of a sudden disrupts our normal pattern and way of being. That simple thing can be a political act in a way where you’re challenging notions of a how a body is supposed to be used,” Gonzalez said.

“It was so much different,” Eddie Witherspoon, who is a dance major at Eastfield and a performer in the piece, said. “I thought we would be everywhere, dancing around and everything, so it was so much differentwas like, ‘walk slow.’ And I was like, ‘how?’”

The end of the piece showcased Gonzales, alongside a t dancer, holding a large piece of wrinkled plastic fabric and walking back and forth while occasionally twirling the fabric. Then an image was cast on the plastic, which in turn reflected the image of what looked like a very up-close shot of a part of a muscle.

“It’s very revealing to see what’s inside you,” said Danielle Georgiou, who worked the projector and was also the stage manager of “Body Textures.”

“I think that intimacy is somehow connected to an interest in an empathy with each other,” Gonzales said. “And I think that the performance offers that opportunity for an intense encounter.”