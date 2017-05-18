After winning start, Harvesters lose to years-long rival Apaches

Find the most updated version here

By BEN ENSIGN

@BenEnsignETC

After back to back wins yesterday, the Eastfield Harvesters lost their third game of the NCJAA Region 5 Tournament to the Tyler Junior College Apaches by the score of 9-2.

Yesterday, the Eastfield Harvesters came out victorious in their first NCJAA Region 5 Tournament bout against the Cedar Valley Suns 10 to 9. The Harvesters had a 10 to 5 lead heading into the ninth inning when Cedar Valley scored 4 runs on three hits and two walks, allowing Eastfield to escape the inning with a one run win.

The offense for the Harvesters got off to a hot start scoring six runs on six hits in the first inning. The offense was led by the clutch hitting of Gabe Guzman who went 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI.

Starting pitcher Ryan Boaz got the win pitching six and two thirds innings, giving up five earned runs. This was Boaz’s second win of the season.

Today, Harvesters shortstop Blake Seagraves was caught stealing third to end the game in the bottom 9th. Seagraves has only been caught stealing once this season. He has successfully stolen bases five times this season.

The pitching staff couldn’t contain the Apaches, giving up nine 9 on 15 hits. Michael Tamez pitched 5 2/3 innings giving up 5 runs, Tamez has a 5.21 ERA with a 5-4 record. Ben Simpson gave up four runs in 3 1/3 innings of work, Simpson has a 7.39 ERA and a record of 4-1. In two different instances the Apaches had bases loaded against Harvester pitching that struggled to get outs.

Most of the offensive performance was characterized by “out at first,” with their primary means of getting out being the ‘groundout’. Racking up just 2 runs on 6 hits, the Harvester batters seemed to hit the ball right were the defense was. 14 of the harvester outs came via the groundout.

“We had opportunities to keep it close, we had opportunities to score runs and put pressure on them,” Coach Martin said. “Those are the things that accumulate into a win, or in our case a loss.”

The Harvesters will play again tomorrow at noon in Tyler.