BY MICHAEL MORRIS JR.

Donald J. Trump has proven on multiple occasions that he is unfit to be president of the United States of America. Since he has made it to office, he has gotten more than 100 detained at airports, because of his immigration ban which has stopped students from Muslim countries to return home to continue study or visit family.

He has declared war on the press which can make it harder for people to trust him. What’s worse is that the people that he has appointed for his cabinet are not qualified, especially when most of them stand for the opposite of what department they are in.

He has said on multiple occasions that he would love to build a wall to keep out “illegal aliens” and has said that he had wanted the Mexican government to pay for and build it. When they declined to pay for a wall that they did not want, he told the country that he will take the expenses out of tax payers wallets. Such a thing could ruin the economy for years to come.

I believe that the things that he wants to do can harm America as a whole for many years to come. Mike Pence, the man that he has chosen for vice president has been shown as homophobic, going so far as to give people that register as homosexual electroshock therapy to “fix” them.

Betsy DeVos, the woman that he wants as secretary of education has no experience in education and expressed support for vouchers, private schools, charter schools, homeschooling, and “digital learning” as viable options under educational choice, but did not name public schools.

Now living with a father that has been a teacher all of my life, I have a lot of fear if Trump and his crew were to cut the education budget. Me and my family have, on multiple occasions, barely scraped by some months because we didn’t have enough money in our budget that month. It angers me that recently one of Trump’s spokesperson Conway has said “Fake news” is so yesterday. “Alternative facts” is where it’s at now, and this has been obvious since day one.

It feels like I haven’t found a single person, ether Republican or Democratic, that enjoy any of the things that he has put forward and told the people of the country. Most of the people that I have talked to have said that the only reason that they voted for trump is because they didn’t want Hillary Clinton in office.

If he gets to fill the Supreme Court with the men and women he wants to, he could cripple the country.

Mr. Trump has also shown that he has no respect for the disabled citizens, especially when he insulted disabled newscaster Serge Kovaleski when he was running, even if he wants to deny any clams of it happening. Kovaleski has arthrogryposis, which limits the functioning of his joints. Even though he has since backpedaled on his previous statements, he has not showed that he has changed his view points. During the election, many different women had come forward and said that he had raped or attempted to rape them in the past and were too frightened to come forward because they were given death threats.

Now while I would love to see him impeached, I’m scared that there could be an even bigger evil behind him, like President Mike Pence. There weren’t really any good candidates, the other options were promising things that couldn’t harm our country as bad a Trump. With the wall itself, Americans could end up paying for it for generations to come. And I know I wouldn’t want to say goodbye to my Hispanic friends. Hopefully things can get better.